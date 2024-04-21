Rómulo Roux Tours Chiriquí

(MENAFN- Newsroom Panama) Roux once again shows his muscle in Chiriquí, which will receive an Agricultural Packaging Center if he is elected. Roux toured the San José neighborhood in the Pedregal district of David, along with thousands of supporters.

Once again, the Chirican people“strongly” supported the candidacy of Rómulo Roux of the alliance of the Democratic Change and Panameñista parties, who on Saturday visited the center of David, making known his“Change” proposals, in which the construction of Silos, the Agricultural Packaging Center and the Green Convention Center in Boquete stand out.

Roux toured the San José neighborhood in the Pedregal district in David, along with thousands of supporters convinced that on May 5 in the general elections, the alliance“For a better Panama, Good things come”, has assured victory.

”The province of Chiriquí is very important in our government mechanism, that is why the change comes with a Specialty Hospital Complex here in David, with complete oncological care, our cancer patients will no longer have to go to the city to receive their treatments. These complexes will have hemodialysis rooms, supplies and specialists,” said Roux.

Another of the proposals that Roux promotes is to promote the Genetic improvement of the National Livestock and the construction of the David Technical Training Institute.

