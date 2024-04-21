Denmark reopens second-largest airport after bomb threat

(MENAFN) Late Saturday, Denmark's second-largest airport resumed operations after authorities arrested a man in connection with a bomb threat that prompted its evacuation. Police disclosed that during the search at Billund airport in central Denmark, they detained a man in his thirties and confiscated an object suspected to contain explosives. While chemical tests are pending for confirmation, authorities emphasized the need for thorough investigation.



The arrest came after the individual reportedly informed airport police about the presence of explosives in the item he had left behind, leading to heightened security measures and the evacuation of the airport. Following meticulous search operations and the removal of the suspicious object, authorities took precautionary steps to ensure the safety of travelers and staff.



Despite the airport's reopening at 7:00 pm local time (0500 GMT), disruptions persisted with several flights facing cancellations or delays due to the earlier closure. Meanwhile, law enforcement agencies are actively probing any potential links between this bomb threat and an earlier incident involving the bombing of an ATM in Billund around 4:00 am on the same day.



Situated near the renowned manufacturer of Lego toy bricks and the Legoland theme park, Billund airport's temporary closure underscored the gravity of security concerns amidst the unfolding events. The incident prompted swift action from authorities, highlighting the importance of vigilance and coordinated responses to mitigate potential threats to public safety.

