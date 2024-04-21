Shefali Jariwala SEXY Photos: 'Kaanta Laga' Actress Drops Pictures In HOT Bikini

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) On Saturday, actress and model Shefali Jariwala took to her Instagram to share pictures in a multicolored bikini.

The 41-year-old actress looked hot in the bikini suit which had many colours and that came with a long cape.

She flaunted her toned body and many applauded and appreciated her for her fitness while she was in her 40s.

Shefali Jariwala

rose to prominence after appearing in the popular music video 'Kaanta Laga' and as Bijli in the film 'Mujhse Shaadi Karogi', which starred Akshay Kumar and Salman Khan.

She appeared on dance reality shows such as 'Nach Baliye 5' and 'Nach Baliye 7' alongside Parag Tyagi.



In 2019,

Shefali Jariwala appeared on Salman Khan's reality show 'Bigg Boss 13' and was termed as a very good contestant.



In 2018, she played the female lead in ALT Balaji's web series 'Baby Come Naa', opposite Shreyas Talpade.