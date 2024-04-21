Musk’s Starlink to conduct testing in future capital of Indonesia

(MENAFN) Starlink, Elon Musk's telecommunications company, is set to conduct testing in the future capital of Indonesia, Nusantara, starting next month, media reports on Wednesday indicated.



"The testing schedule is planned for May, we will wait and see. The exact date is not yet confirmed, but it will be around May," an Indonesian news agency cited Communication and Informatics Minister Budi Ari Setiadi.



Starlink has submitted applications for two permits in Indonesia, seeking authorization both as a very small-aperture terminal (VSAT) provider and as an internet service provider (ISP).



According to statements made by officials, including Budi, if the testing phase progresses smoothly and the necessary operational permits are granted in compliance with Indonesia's legal framework, Starlink could potentially commence operations by Independence Day on August 17.



"Starlink operates with satellite technology. The testing must be conducted in areas with minimal telecommunication infrastructure to assess its effectiveness," he declared.



Starlink is gearing up to offer its services across Indonesia this year, as stated on its official website. Prospective customers interested in registering for the service can simply visit the website, input their address, and complete the registration process by paying a fully refundable deposit of USD9. This approach aims to streamline the registration process and make it accessible to individuals across Indonesia who are interested in availing themselves of Starlink's telecommunications services.

