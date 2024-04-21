Spouted Pouch Market To Surpass USD 41.80 Billion By 2031 Driven By Sustainability And E-Commerce Surge

(MENAFN- Evertise Digital)



The spouted pouch market is poised for significant growth, driven by a confluence of factors including rising consumer preference for sustainable packaging solutions, increasing demand for convenient e-commerce products, and a burgeoning need for innovative packaging formats across various industries.

The Spouted Pouch Market valued at USD 25.45 Billion in 2023, is anticipated to reach a staggering USD 41.80 Billion by 2031 and will grow at the compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.4% throughout the forecast period.

Market Growth Factors

One notable trend propelling market growth is the shift towards environmentally friendly and sustainable packaging solutions. Additionally, consumers are demanding personalized and creative designs that cater to their unique needs. The flourishing e-commerce further help in market expansion, as spouted pouches offer a convenient and efficient packaging option for various online products, particularly those shipped in bulk quantities.

Government regulations play a crucial role in ensuring the safety and quality of spouted pouches used in the food and beverage industry. Regulatory bodies like the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and the International Organization for Standardization (ISO) have established stringent guidelines for the manufacturing, labeling, and performance of these pouches, safeguarding consumer interests.

Major Key Players Included are:



Clifton Packaging Group Limited

Glenroy Inc

Amcor plc

Mondi plc

Logos Packaging

Guala Pack S.p.A

Printpack Inc

Constantia Flexibles Scholle IPN India Packaging Pvt. Ltd

Diversified Spouted Pouch Market Segments Cater to Specific Needs

The spouted pouch market caters to diverse needs through various segments. Beverage, syrup, cleaning solution, and oil pouches are some prominent product categories. Functionally, caps, crucial for maintaining pouch integrity, lead the component segment. Films, though smaller in size, significantly impact aesthetics. Pouches come in two, three, or four layers, each offering specific functionalities. Sizes range from less than 200 ml for single-serve products to over 1000 ml. Standard, aseptic, retort, and hot-filled are the filling processes used. Plastic reigns supreme due to its cost-effectiveness and durability, while aluminum and paper offer eco-friendly alternatives. Food and beverage dominate the application segment, while home & personal care, automotive, and pharmaceutical industries also utilize spouted pouches.

War and Economic Downturn

The Russia-Ukraine war's impact on the spouted pouch market is mixed. While Ukraine's limited role in the industry avoids major disruptions, companies exiting Russia face challenges. Fluctuations in the Ruble and potential backlash can elevate costs. Economic slowdowns present another hurdle, causing supply chain delays and potential investment postponements in new technologies like spouted pouches.

The spouted pouch market are some of the latest developments:



In November 6, 2023, Amcor plc Raises the Bar for Sustainability: Amcor isn't just thinking outside the box, they're redefining the box itself! Their innovative medical laminate solutions pave the way for fully recyclable all-film spouted pouches, keeping plastic waste out of landfills and oceans.

In November 3, 2023, Glenroy Inc. Gears Up for Growth: Glenroy Inc. is taking a bite out of production limitations with the acquisition of a tandem adhesive laminator. This powerhouse equipment promises to significantly boost their spouted pouch manufacturing capacity. In July 31, 2023, Packaging Industry Sees a Shift as Wendel Divests Constantia Flexibles: The packaging landscape is undergoing a transformation! Wendel's divestment of Constantia Flexibles to One Rock Capital Partners reflects the ongoing industry consolidation, potentially leading to exciting new collaborations and innovations in the spouted pouch market.

This report equips with valuable insights to spouted pouch market



Eco-friendly packaging solutions and the booming e-commerce industry are driving significant market growth.

Continuous advancements are shaping the future of spouted pouches, offering enhanced functionality and aesthetics to cater to diverse industry needs.

The spouted pouch market exhibits distinct growth patterns across regions. Asia Pacific leads the way, while North America and Europe prioritize advanced technologies and regulations. Latin America and the Middle East and Africa offer emerging markets with high growth potential.

This report provides a comprehensive analysis of market segments, recent developments, and the impact of global events, empowering you to make informed decisions for your business. Gain insights into industry trends and competitor strategies, allowing you to stay ahead of the curve and capitalize on new opportunities within the spouted pouch market.

Table of Contents – Major Key Points

1 Introduction

1.1 Market Definition

1.2 Scope

1.3 Research Assumptions

2 Industry Flowchart

3 Research Methodology

4 Market Dynamics

4.1 Drivers

4.2 Restraints

4.3 Opportunities

4.4 Challenges

5 Impact Analysis

5.1 Impact of Russia-Ukraine Crisis

5.2 Impact of Economic Slowdown on Major Countries

5.2.1 Introduction

5.2.2 United States

5.2.3 Canada

5.2.4 Germany

5.2.5 France

5.2.6 UK

5.2.7 China

5.2.8 Japan

5.2.9 South Korea

5.2.10 India

6 Value Chain Analysis

7 Porter's 5 Forces Model

8 Pest Analysis

9 Spouted Pouch Market Segmentation, By Product

9.1 Introduction

9.2 Trend Analysis

9.3 Beverages

9.4 Syrups

9.5 Cleaning Solutions

9.6 Oils

10 Spouted Pouch Market Segmentation, By Color

10.1 Introduction

10.2 Trend Analysis

10.3 Green

10.4 Red

10.5 Black

10.6 Blue

10.7 Silver

11 Spouted Pouch Market Segmentation, By Component

11.1 Introduction

11.2 Trend Analysis

11.3 Cap

11.4 Straw

11.5 Film

12 Spouted Pouch Market Segmentation, By Layer

12.1 Introduction

12.2 Trend Analysis

12.3 Four

12.4 Three

12.5 Two

13 Spouted Pouch Market Segmentation, By Pouch Size

13.1 Introduction

13.2 Trend Analysis

13.3 Less Than 200 Ml

13.4 200 Ml To 500 Ml

13.5 500 Ml To 1000 Ml

13.6 More Than 1000 Ml

14 Spouted Pouch Market Segmentation, By Filling Process

14.1 Introduction

14.2 Trend Analysis

14.3 Standard

14.4 Aseptic

14.5 Retort

14.6 Hot- Filled

15 Spouted Pouch Market Segmentation, By Material

15.1 Introduction

15.2 Trend Analysis

15.3 Plastic

15.4 Aluminium

15.5 Paper

16 Spouted Pouch Market Segmentation, By Application

16.1 Introduction

16.2 Trend Analysis

16.3 Food

16.4 Beverages

16.5 Home & Personal Care

16.6 Automotive

16.7 Pharmaceutical

16.8 Others

17 Regional Analysis

18 Company Profiles

19 Competitive Landscape

19.1 Competitive Benchmarking

19.2 Market Share Analysis

19.3 Recent Developments

19.3.1 Industry News

19.3.2 Company News

19.3.3 Mergers & Acquisitions

20 Use Case and Best Practices

21 Conclusion

