Amman Governor Releases 15 Of Rabiah Protesters, More To Follow

(MENAFN- Jordan Times) AMMAN - Amman Governor Yasser Adwan on Saturday approved the release of 15 individuals arrested during the protests in Al Rabiah area.

Ministry of Interior spokesperson said that a total of 55 people have been released so far, adding that the cases of the remaining detainees will be reviewed by a security committee set up to determine the appropriate action to be taken against them within the next week, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.