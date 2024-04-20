Two Injured Remain In Hospital After Today's Shelling Of Odesa

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Two victims - a child and an elderly woman - remain in hospital after the shelling of Odesa on April 20.

The head of the Odesa Regional Military Administration, Oleh Kiper, reported this on Telegram , Ukrinform reported.

"According to the updated data, eight people were injured, including two children - three and four years old. An 80-year-old resident of one of the houses was hospitalized with a head wound. Also, the youngest victim (a three-year-old boy) is in the hospital with shrapnel wounds," the statement said.

Other victims received medical care and refused further hospitalization.

As reported, on April 20, during a missile attack on Odesa, Russian troops hit the private sector. Eight people were injured, including two children.

The Southern Ukrainian Defense Forces reported that air defense shot down three Russian missiles in the sky over the Odesa region.