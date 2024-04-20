Lebanese Resistance Mourn Four Martyrs In Battles Against Israeli Occupation Forces

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) BEIRUT, April 20 (KUNA) -- The Israeli occupation warplanes attacked two towns in southern Lebanon on Saturday afternoon, killing three members of the Lebanese Islamic Resistance.

A fourth member of the Islamic Resistance, identified as Mujahed Mohammad Hassan Al-Sayyid Abdel-Mehsen Fadlallah, was martyred in clashes with the Israeli enemy, the Lebanese National News Agency (NNA) reported.

The air attacks targeted Al-Dhahira and Al-Jebain while Aita Al-Shaab town came under an Israeli drone attack.

Other southern Lebanese towns, including Alama Al-Shaab, Al-Hosh, Borj Al-Melouk and Talat Hamames, came under artillery bombardment by the Israeli occupation forces.

Meanwhile, the Islamic Resistance said its fighters attacked the Israeli military posts of Hanita, Hadab Yarin, Jabal Adathir (Har Addir) and Ruwaisat al-Alam, and Shlomi settlement.

The attacks of the Islamic Resistance came in support of, and in solidarity with, the Palestinian people in the Gaza Strip who have been in a valiant war against the Israeli occupation forces since October 7, according to a statement from the Resistance. (end)

ayb









MENAFN20042024000071011013ID1108118581