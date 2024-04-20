               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
Kuwait Handball Team Wins Opening Match At GCC Games


4/20/2024 7:11:43 PM

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT April 20 (KUNA) - Kuwait's national handball squad defeated Qatar's 27-20 in the opening match of the First Youth GCC Games, being hosted by the UAE, on Saturday.
The win will give strong impetus to the Blue team in the coming game against Bahrain, said head of Kuwait mission Abdullah Al-Thiab.
The First Youth GCC Games opened on Tuesday, April 16, and continues until May 2 with 3,500 players from the GCC member states vying in 19 competitions. (end)
