19Th Western Pacific Naval Symposium Set To Take Place In East China

(MENAFN- AzerNews) The 19th biennial meeting of the Western Pacific Naval Symposium(WPNS) will open on Sunday in the port city of Qingdao in eastChina's Shandong Province, Azernews reports.

Themed "Seas of Shared Future," the four-day meeting will seeover 180 navy representatives from 29 countries in attendance, QuTao from the office of the PLA Navy staff department told a pressbriefing in Qingdao on Saturday.

Qu said the WPNS has grown into an important platform for naviesof various countries to engage in communication, enhance mutualtrust and deepen cooperation.

The Chinese navy is willing to work together with itscounterparts to promote global and regional marine governance,tackle maritime safety risks and challenges, and advance building amarine community with a shared future, Qu said.