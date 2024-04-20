Somalia Restates Commitment To Promoting Regional Peace, Security

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) CAIRO, April 20 (KUNA) -- The Somali government said on Saturday it commits itself to strengthening regional peace and security and promoting cooperation with Group 7 countries and international partners to ensure permanent peace and prosperity in the Horn of Africa.

In a press statement, the government commended the G7 efforts to tackle the shortage of foodstuff, poverty, armed conflicts, climate change, displacement and humanitarian aid, as well as reinforcing international response to such challenges.

It also welcomed the statement of the G7 foreign ministers following their three-day meeting in Italy, but expressed concern over a memo of understanding between Ethiopia and Somaliland that was announced last January.

It, further, voiced gratitude to the group for having spoken highly of the progress in good governance, economy and security in Somalia, vowing to double military operations to wipe out terrorism.

The G7 foreign ministers had commended the important progress in the institutional, macroeconomic and security sector in Somalia, and encouraged the Somali Authorities to continue to make meaningful progress in the fight against Al Shabaab and in the consolidation of the institutional framework, including the completion of a transparent and inclusive constitutional reform process.

They said that the process of transitioning security responsibilities to the Somali security forces needs to be closely followed, especially in view of the termination of the mandate of the African Union Transitional Mission (ATMIS) in Somalia at the end of 2024.

They had welcomed planning underway by Somalia and the African Union for a multinational mission to follow ATMIS to help maintain stability while Somalia continues to develop its security capabilities. (end)

ism









MENAFN20042024000071011013ID1108118424