Palestinian President Threatens To Reconsider US Ties Following Veto

(MENAFN- Daily News Egypt) Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas once again threatened to reconsider the relationship with Washington.



Abbas criticized the United States for aborting a draft Arab resolution demanding that Palestine be granted full membership in the United Nations.



Abbas had previously threatened to reconsider the Palestinian Authority's relationship with the United States and declared that he does not trust or rely on Washington.

This comes as the Gaza death toll from the Israeli aggression on the strip since October 7 hits 34,049 deaths and 76,901 injuries, according to the Ministry of Health.

It said in a statement on Saturday that the occupation committed four massacres against families in the strip, including 37 deaths and 68 injuries to hospitals during the past 24 hours.

Also on Saturday, the Egyptian Foreign Minister Sameh Shoukry said that Cairo is being obstructed by Israel regarding the delivery of aid through the Rafah crossing and that it is not satisfied with its size or sufficient entry into Gaza.



In a press conference with his Turkish counterpart Hakan Fidan in Istanbul, Shoukry stated that it must be taken seriously to reach a ceasefire in Gaza and stop the displacement of Palestinians from their lands.

Regarding the ceasefire discussions, US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken claimed that the Islamic Resistance Movement (Hamas) rejected tempting offers from Israel for a ceasefire” in the Gaza Strip.



The movement responded and confirmed that his statements were mere allegations and falsification of reality, noting that the Prime Minister of the occupation government, Benjamin Netanyahu, was the one who disrupted the course of negotiations for his personal political calculations.

In another context, a statement issued by the Prisoners' Affairs Authority and the Palestinian Prisoners' Club revealed that the number of Palestinian detainees in the West Bank has risen to about 8,340 since the start of the Israeli war on the Gaza Strip after the Israeli army arrested 30 Palestinians yesterday and today.