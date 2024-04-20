Fortify Area Domination Tactics To Cover Vulnerable Areas: IGP Kashmir

(MENAFN- IANS) Srinagar, April 20 (IANS) IGP Kashmir V. K. Birdi on Saturday asked the security officials to fortify area domination tactics to cover vulnerable areas across the Valley.

“We must critically evaluate and enhance existing strategies to thwart any potential terror activities and also revisit and fortify area domination tactics to cover any vulnerable areas effectively,” IGP Kashmir told security officials during a joint security review meeting held along with IGP CRPF and GOC Victor Force in Srinagar.

He also directed the security officials to work without any prejudice, take stern action against those violating the law, and ensure that law enforcement agencies are well prepared to respond quickly and effectively to any emergent situations.

The meeting also discussed intelligence gathering, threat assessments, and emergency response protocols in addition to election preparedness efforts.

The meeting also focused on devising strategies to ensure public safety and upholding the integrity of the electoral process.