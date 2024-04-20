Italian Music Icon Andrea Bocelli To Perform In Qatar In May

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Visit Qatar will host one of Italy's best and most famous tenors, Andrea Bocelli in Qatar as part of his 30th anniversary in the music industry.

The concert is set to take place on May 13, 2024, at the Lusail Multipurpose Arena. Visitors are welcome to enjoy a night full of inspiring and entertaining musical performances by the Italian legendary music icon.

Andrea Bocelli the world's most beloved Tenor, having sold over 90 million records worldwide.

Maestro Bocelli has broken several records in the music industry, including having a Hollywood Walk of Fame star (2010), 6 Grammy Award nominations, and 6 Latin Grammy Award nominations.

He has performed for four Presidents of the United States of America, three Popes, the British Royal Family, and several Prime Ministers, in addition to at ceremonies of the Olympics, the Universal Expo in Shanghai (2010), the Universal Expo in Milan (2015), and Expo Dubai (2021).