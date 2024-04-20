Ecuador Declares State Of Emergency Due To Energy Crisis

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Quito, Ecuador: Ecuadorian President Daniel Noboa has declared a state of emergency to address the nation's energy crisis.

President Noboa, who assumed office in November 2023, acknowledged the critical state of the country's energy sector.

"Today we took a strong decision, once again we had to, which is to declare an emergency in the country's energy sector," Noboa said.

The move comes as the country grapples with severe drought conditions, exacerbated by the El Nino climate phenomenon, which have significantly impacted hydroelectric power generation.

Ecuador's reliance on hydroelectric power plants has made it particularly vulnerable to the ongoing drought. The reduced water levels in reservoirs have diminished the capacity to generate electricity, leading to the current energy shortages.