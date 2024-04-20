(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Bitcoin halving occurs approximately every four years, with the most recent occurrence anticipated this week. It is a modification to the blockchain technology that underpins Bitcoin and

is intended

to slow the rate of new Bitcoin creation.

Speculators may overstate a technical adjustment that boosts Bitcoin's price, or the long-awaited 'halving' may revive the cryptocurrency's worth as a rare commodity.

Bitcoin reached an all-time peak of $73,803.25 in March before the halving.

However, what is the halving precisely, and does it matter?

This week marks the latest halving, which occurs every four years and modifies bitcoin's blockchain technology to reduce fresh currency generation.

Satoshi Nakamoto created Bitcoin with 21 million tokens. Nakamoto added Bitcoin's halving mechanism to restrict supply 19 million tokens were distributed.

Blockchain technology uses ' mining' to add 'blocks' of data to the network.

Miners use their computational power to solve mathematical problems to build the blockchain for Bitcoin. The blockchain halves every 4 years or when 210,000 blocks are added.

Some Bitcoin advocates say its scarcity gives it value. Under any other conditions, a drop in commodity supply should raise its price as more people buy it.

Bitcoin is included, they say. Opponents argue that the expense would have included any potential consequences.