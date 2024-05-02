‘Mrs. Doubtfire’ Child Stars Reunite For Pictures Nearly 30 Years After Film's Release

(MENAFN- IANS) Los Angeles, May 3 (IANS) Lisa Jakub, Matthew Lawrence, and Mara Wilson, who starred as siblings in the late Robin Williams-starrer 'Mrs. Doubtfire', reminisced about the 1993 film as they reunited for a picture some 31 years after its release.

"The sisters had so much fun hanging out with the brothers. @marawilson and @matthewlawrence still feel like my siblings -- even 30 years after filming 'Mrs. Doubtfire'," wrote Jakub, who portrayed the oldest child Lydia Hillard, on Instagram.

Jakub added" "We had a little reunion. 30 years later, and my Mrs. Doubtfire family still feels like family."

Wilson wrote: "So funny that the same week I went to San Francisco, I got to reunite with my Doubtfire siblings!"

"It's always a joy to see @lisa and @matthewlawrence, and always so much fun to be on @officialbrotherlylovepod," she added, reports deadline.

The reference seemed to be an appearance from herself and Jakub on the Lawrence brothers' podcast, as evidenced by a larger group photo that included Joey Lawrence and Andrew Lawrence.

'Mrs. Doubtfire' tells the story of voice actor Daniel Hillard, played by Robin Williams, who is struggling to find work and whose personality is at odds with that of his wife, Miranda, portrayed by Sally Field. When Miranda asks for a divorce, Daniel becomes 'Mrs. Doubtfire', a nanny and housekeeper whom Miranda hires to watch over the children.