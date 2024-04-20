UAE Tourism Reaches New Heights, Reveals WTTC

(MENAFN- Bangladesh Monitor)

The World Travel & Tourism Council's (WTTC) 2024 Economic Impact Research (EIR) has revealed a record-breaking year for Travel & Tourism in the UAE, with new records achieved across key metrics including the sector's GDP contribution, jobs and visitor spend.

The UAE's Travel & Tourism sector is now soaring past all previous records, testament to the country's commitment to attracting tourists from around the world to destinations such as Dubai, Abu Dhabi, and Ras Al Khaimah.

Last year, the sector grew by more than a quarter (26pc) to contribute a record-breaking AED 220BN to the UAE's GDP representing 11.7pc of the entire economy. This exceeded the previous record set in 2019 by almost 15pc and underscores the sector's pivotal role in the nation's economic framework.

Jobs supported by Travel & Tourism grew by 41,000 to reach more than 809,000, representing one in nine jobs in the country. Although the jobs lost during the pandemic were fully recovered in 2022, today's announcement shows sector jobs have now increased 11pc since the 2019 highpoint.

While domestic visitor spending fully recovered in 2022, it continued to grow last year to reach more than AED 55.5BN which is almost 40pc higher than 2019.

International visitor spending surged by almost 40% in 2023 to reach over AED 175BN, 12pc above 2019 levels, reflecting the UAE's enduring appeal as a top global tourism destination.

Julia Simpson, WTTC President & CEO said;“The UAE's Travel & Tourism sector has not only recovered; it soared to new heights, establishing itself as a cornerstone of the nation's economic landscape.

“The remarkable growth in both employment and visitor spending is a testament to the UAE's strategic vision and commitment to enhancing its Travel & Tourism. As the sector continues to set benchmarks for the global travel industry, it underscores the importance of sustainable and inclusive strategies in driving prosperity.”

