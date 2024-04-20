Minister Of Finance Meets US Deputy Secretary Of The Treasury

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Washington: Minister of Finance HE Ali bin Ahmed Al Kuwari met with US Deputy Secretary of the Treasury Wally Adeyemo, on the margin of the annual Spring Meetings of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and the World Bank Group (WBG), being held in Washington between Apr. 15-20. The meeting discussed a host of topics of mutual interest, with a special focus on the economic and financial sectors, in addition to exploring potential ways to increase the scope of cooperative efforts between the two countries.