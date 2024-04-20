Charity Concert In Berlin Raises EUR 1M For Ukrainian Children

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) In Berlin, a large gala concert in support of Ukraine was held in Berlin's central concert hall, Konzerthaus.

This was reported by an Ukrinform correspondent.

A total of EUR 1 million was raised from ticket sales, sponsor contributions, and donations. The money will be transferred to the #WeAreAllUkrainians initiative to support Ukrainian children affected by war. Volodymyr Klitschko, one of the founders of the initiative, received the check.

Charity concert "Rebuild Ukraine" in Berlin / Photo: Olha Tanasiychuk, Ukrinform

Klitschko thanked Germany for all the support being provided to Ukraine, in particular, for the air defense capabilities that helps protect the sky over Ukraine.

"We feel better when we know that we have such friends as Germany. We will feel better when evil is punished and when (Russian President Vladimir – ed.) Putin, who unleashed this war, is behind bars," Klitschko said.

The solidarity gala concert was initiated by Harald Christ, head of the Harald Foundation for Democracy and Diversity.

"I am convinced that we should not wait any longer for launching reconstruction of Ukraine, it should begin now," said Christ, who has been helping Ukraine for three decades already since he and a group of his friends founded a charity to help children affected by the Chornobyl tragedy. Since then, he would often visit Kyiv, and the Russian war forced him to explore new forms of assistance. Christ decided that German public's focus on the war is now waning so he chose to employ music.

The concert was attended by Berlin Mayor Kai Wegner and European Commissioner Johannes Hahn, who delivered addresses, as well as a number of lawmakers, including the chair of the Bundesrat, several ministers, ex-President Joachim Hauck, Ukraine's Ambassador to Germany Oleksiy Makeiev, and several foreign envoys.

Musicians from the German Symphony Orchestra of Berlin and opera soloists, including Ukrainian sopranos Nicole Chirka, Olha Kulchynska, and baritone Andriy Kymach, as well as Ukrainian violinist Diana Tishchenko, the Ukrainian Freedom Chorus international choir performed pieces by world composers, including Ukrainian ones - Myroslav Skoryk and Mykola Lysenko. The National Anthem of Ukraine wrapped up the event. The concert was conducted by Keri-Lynn Wilson, a Canadian with the Ukrainian background. All musicians waived their fees, expressing their solidarity with the cause.

