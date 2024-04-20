Bengaluru Double Murder Case: Man Stabs Ex-Girlfriend, Her Mother Bludgeons Him To Death

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "A woman was allegedly stabbed to death by her former boyfriend at the Jayanagar area in Bengaluru.

The“ex-boyfriend” later“died on the spot after he was hit with a stone by the woman's mother at Jayanagar area here on Thursday,” police said deceased were identified as 24-year-old Anusha and 44-year-old T Suresh. Anusha was a resident of Shakambari Nagar in JP Nagar, was Suresh lived in Goraguntepalya.

On Thursday, April 18, the police informed that the man succumbed to injuries and died on the spot after the assault.

Also read: Bengaluru news: Section 144 to be imposed during polling for Lok Sabha elections. Details hereHow the crime unfoldedPolice further informed that the duo had known each other for five years. They had their first introductory meet while working for an event management firm.

As per reports, Suresh had initially claimed to be a bachelor. In due course, he had an affair with Anusha and vowed to marry her. When Anusha found out that Suresh was already married and a father of two children, she distanced herself from him read: 'Are we living in Pakistan?': Actor Harshika Poonacha attacked by mob for speaking in Kannada in Bengaluru | Watch“She did not want to have any association with him,” PTI quoted the police as saying.\"The duo had an altercation in the park,\" a preliminary investigation suggested following which the incident happened. police officer was quoted by PTI as saying,“They met at the park where he allegedly stabbed her twice.\"

The officer further noted that Anusha had informed her mother that she was going to meet someone in the park for five minutes and would be back soon, before stepping out of her house.

The mother suspected that something was amiss and followed her daughter to the park.

She ended up witnessing Anusha being stabbed in front of her, PTI reported read: Bengaluru water crisis: From using milk tankers, fixing rates, filling lakes to fines; How the city is tackling drought\"Based on the investigation so far, it appears that Suresh stabbed Anusha. Anusha's mother rushed to save her and in that bid, she hit Suresh on his head with a stone and he died on the spot. We are currently interrogating an eyewitness in the case,\" said Deputy Commissioner of Police (South) Lokesh Bharamappa Jagalasar said Anusha and Suresh were killed around 4.45 pm at Sarakki Park in Jayanagar. In a fit of rage, the mother of the woman attacked daughter's murderer with brick following which he died on the spot, he added was a caretaker, while Suresh worked for an event management company, the DCP informed PTI. Meanwhile, the police registered two separate cases in connection with the incident.(With PTI inputs)

