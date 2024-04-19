J&K Govt Proposes DA Hike For Employees, Pensioners

The proposal seeks approval from the Election Commission of India for a significant revision in Dearness Allowance (DA) rates, with the intention of enhancing them from the current 46% to 50% of basic pay/basic pension, effective from January 1, 2024.

This proactive step underscores the government's commitment to addressing the financial concerns of its workforce and retirees.

The proposal advocates for a revision in the Dearness Allowance (DA) rates, aiming to elevate it from the current 46% to 50% of basic pay/basic pension, effective from January 1, 2024.

This initiative resonates with recent developments in central government policies, wherein Dearness Allowance rates for central government employees have been increased, as indicated by the Office Memorandum issued by the Ministry of Finance.

In light of these developments, the Jammu and Kashmir administration is keen on aligning its policies to ensure parity and equitable treatment for its employees.

As per the letter, the proposal, with a projected annual financial implication of 626.88 crore, underwent meticulous scrutiny and discussion in a Screening Committee meeting.

Recognizing the significance of timely implementation, especially considering the upcoming Lok Sabha elections and the subsequent enforcement of the Model Code of Conduct, the department has deemed it imperative to seek guidance and approval from the Election Commission of India.

The proximity to the electoral process underscores the necessity for adherence to regulatory frameworks and procedural diligence. Therefore, the government underscores the urgency of obtaining requisite permissions from the Election Commission to facilitate the proposed revision in Dearness Allowance rates.

This measure not only reflects the administration's commitment to employee welfare but also signifies its responsiveness to evolving economic dynamics and governmental policies at the national level.

As stakeholders await the outcome of the deliberations, the proposed Dearness Allowance hike remains poised as a significant development in the realm of employee benefits and governmental initiatives in Jammu and Kashmir.(KNS)

Follow this link to join our WhatsApp group : Join Now