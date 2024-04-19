Securing A Domestic Supply Chain: Why Fathom Nickel Inc. (CSE: FNI) (FSE: 6Q5) (OTCQB: FNICF) Matters For North America

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network)



North America is deeply dependent on foreign nickel, which is a position of weakness for meeting EV and carbon goals

Canada has the potential to once again be a dominant player in nickel production thanks to companies like Fathom Nickel The company holds a dominant land position in the prolific Trans Hudson Corridor, controlling over 113,000 hectares of highly prospective property, inclusive of a past producing nickel mine

The rise and fall of Canada's nickel production in recent years highlights a critical issue for North America – dependence on foreign sources of this essential metal. Despite a resurgence in 2023, Canada's output (180,000 MT) still doesn't meet overall demand. The nation ranked fifth globally in nickel production behind Indonesia, Philippines, New Caledonia, and Russia. This reliance on external suppliers, particularly for a resource like nickel that's crucial for clean energy technologies like electric vehicle batteries, poses significant risks.

By bolstering domestic production and exploration, North America can ensure a stable and secure supply chain for the future, reducing dependence on foreign markets and potential disruptions. Canada's Sudbury Basin, home to Vale's massive nickel operation, and the metal-rich...

