IPL 2024: Preity Zinta Sets Record Straight On Alleged Rohit Sharma Comment; Calls It 'FAKE'

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Punjab Kings co-owner, Preity Zinta, has addressed the circulating fake quote regarding her alleged statement about wanting Rohit Sharma in her team, calling it "#Fakenews." Amidst speculation over Sharma's future with Mumbai Indians, Zinta emphasises her respect for the cricketer and clarifies that she has never discussed him in any interview nor made such a statement. She urges media to verify information before circulation and emphasizes the team's focus on winning games in IPL 2024.

"#Fakenews ! All these articles are completely fake & baseless. I hold Rohit Sharma in very high regard & am a big fan of his, but I have NEVER DISCUSSED him in any interview nor made this STATEMENT ! "I also have a lot of respect for Shikhar Dhawan & he being currently injured , makes these articles appear in very poor taste. These articles are a perfect example of how misinformation is picked up without any verification & circulated online. I humbly request all Media to refrain from circulating this & embarrassing all concerned parties ?? All I want to say is that we have a great team currently & our only focus is to win games & make the most out of #IPL2024 Thank you. @PunjabKingsIPL"

