Revanth Reddy Warns KCR To Stay Away From Congress Mlas

(MENAFN- IANS) Hyderabad, April 19 (IANS) A day after Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) president and former Telangana CM K. Chandrasekhar Rao claimed that 20 Congress MLAs are in touch with him, Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy on Friday warned that if he dares to touch Congress MLAs, he would be "burnt".

The Congress leader gave the warning to the former chief minister while addressing a meeting after participating in the nomination filing of Mahabubnagar Lok Sabha candidate Vamshichand Reddy.

Revanth Reddy cautioned KCR against treating Congress MLAs like a herd of sheep that he can take away like he did in the past.

"The guard here is Revanth Reddy. Try it if you can. We will erect the fencing to protect our MLAs. Here is Revanth Reddy... high tension Revanth Reddy. Come and touch. You will turn a crow," he said.

"By evening you would know how many MLAs will be with you," Revanth Reddy told KCR, hours after BRS MLA T. Prakash Goud met him amid indications that he will soon join Congress.

Three BRS MLAs have already defected to Congress during the last one month.

On BRS working president K.T. Rama Rao's remark that the "car" (BRS election symbol) has gone to the garage for servicing, Revanth Reddy said the car's engine has stopped working and remarked that it should be sold as scrap.

The Chief Minister said KCR as Mahabubnagar MP between 2009 and 2014 did nothing for the constituency.

He alleged that the BRS chief also let down the people of Mahabubnagar during his 10-year rule.

He said KCR did not complete Palamuru Rangareddy, Jurala and other pending projects.

He assured the people that the state government will fight to get national status for Palamuru Rangareddy project and bring Rs 30,000 crore for it from the Centre.

Revanth Reddy said sitting MP M. Srinivas Reddy, who has been fielded by BRS again, never opened his mouth in the Parliament for Telangana or Mahabubnagar.

The Chief Minister told the people that voting for BJP candidate D.K. Aruna will also amount to wasting the vote as the BJP has done nothing for Telangana.

He asked if she ever spoke about the problems faced by people of Mahabubnagar.

Revanth Reddy stated that the Congress government implemented the promise of free bus travel for women, enhanced the limit under Arogyasri scheme from Rs 5 lakh to Rs 10 lakh and also gave cooking gas cylinders for Rs 500.

He claimed that the Congress government provided 30,000 jobs in just three months.