'An Honour And Pleasure...', Rishab Shetty Meets Superstar Mohanlal; See Pictures

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Kannada actor Rishab Shetty, who gained widespread acclaim with the 2022 release 'Kantara,' is currently immersed in the much-anticipated sequel, 'Kantara: Chapter 1,' which is presently in its shooting phase. The actor-director's focus is solely dedicated to bringing this sequel to fruition, indicating a promising cinematic endeavor on the horizon.

Recently, Rishab Shetty, accompanied by his wife Pragathi Shetty, had the privilege of meeting esteemed actor Mohanlal. This rendezvous between two stalwarts of Indian cinema garnered significant attention, further igniting anticipation for Shetty's upcoming project. Taking to social media to share this memorable encounter, Rishab Shetty posted pictures alongside Mohanlal, expressing his admiration with the caption, 'An honor and a pleasure to meet the legendary @mohanlal sir!'

The images promptly captivated fans and audiences alike, sparking admiration for the two accomplished actors, with many lauding them as 'Two passionate actors.' Such interactions not only reflect the camaraderie within the film industry but also underscore the mutual respect and admiration shared among its luminaries.

As Rishab Shetty dedicates himself to the production of 'Kantara: Chapter 1,' anticipation continues to mount following the release of the announcement teaser, which left viewers enthralled with its glimpse into the upcoming cinematic spectacle. Building upon the success of its predecessor, 'Kantara: A Legend,' the sequel promises to transport audiences on a divine journey unlike any other.

On the professional front, Rishab Shetty's endeavors extend beyond the confines of 'Kantara: Chapter 1.' While fully committed to his current project, discussions are underway for a collaboration with renowned Bollywood director Ashutosh Gowariker, known for his directorial prowess, particularly with the iconic film 'Lagaan.'

With a reported budget of Rs 16 crore, 'Kantara: Chapter 1' is poised to make waves upon its release, slated to hit screens in seven languages, including Kannada, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, Hindi, Bengali, and English. Furthermore, audiences can expect to witness the return of Rishab Shetty and Sapthami Gowda, reprising their roles from the first installment, ensuring continuity and familiarity within the beloved franchise.