Balkh Health Officials Note Surge In Cancer Cases

(MENAFN- Khaama Press)

Health officials from the Balkh Public Health Department report a notable rise in cancer cases within the province.

“In 1401, about 2,613 OPD cases were registered with us. During the last year, 1402, these figures were 4,912 cases,” said Ehsanullah Kaliwal, the head of the oncology department at Balkh Regional Hospital.

Some doctors attribute the sharp increase in cancer cases in Balkh to various factors, including genetic predisposition, environmental pollution, indiscriminate use of medications, and high consumption of meat. Additionally, one doctor noted that cancer can also have hereditary roots.

Stomach cancer accounts for a significant portion of cancer cases in Balkh. Many patients suffering from this disease have urged the government to enhance treatment facilities to address their needs.

Health officials reveal that during the first month of this solar year (April), 423 cancer patients sought treatment at local hospitals, highlighting the urgency of addressing this health issue in the province.

Earlier, Raffaella Lodice, representing the European Union in Afghanistan, announced the EU and the World Health Organization's joint effort to support cancer patients in the country.

During her visit to a hospital in Kabul, Lodice personally interacted with cancer patients, observing their treatment and care processes.

Highlighting the importance of assistance for cancer patients, Lodice emphasized the commitment to supporting individuals battling cancer in Kabul and beyond.

The global incidence of cancer continues to rise, leading to thousands of deaths annually. By 2050, the World Health Organization projects a 77 percent increase in the global cancer rate. Among the most common types are lung, breast, colorectal, prostate, and stomach cancers, with lung cancer being the most prevalent. Cancer, characterized by the abnormal growth of mutated cells, remains a significant health challenge worldwide.

