Israeli Missile Strikes Iran, Explosions Heard At Airport

(MENAFN- Khaama Press) Tensions rise as an Israeli missile struck Iran, causing disruptions in Isfahan's central province and leading to the suspension of flights across several Iranian cities, as reported by local media.

Flight operations faced significant disruption as airports in Tehran, Shiraz, and Isfahan shuttered, with flights redirected from the western half of Iran, according to FlightRadar24, as reported by the Guardian.

Aviators received local warnings hinting at airspace closures. By 8 a.m. local time, some airports began easing restrictions, Iranian media stated. Meanwhile, FlyDubai from the UAE canceled all flights to Iran's capital on Friday.

Tensions in the region soar following Iran's unprecedented direct assault on Israel, launching hundreds of drones and cruise missiles. The attack, retaliating against the April 1 strike on an Iranian diplomatic site in Damascus, marks a significant escalation. The strike claimed the life of a senior figure in Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guards and eight other officers, amplifying the already volatile situation.



Iran's foreign minister, speaking to CNN on Thursday, issued a stern warning to Israel, declaring that any retaliation from the Israeli regime would be met with an immediate and forceful response from Tehran. Hossein Amir-Abdollahian emphasized the gravity of the situation, stating that any further provocation would result in consequences that Israel would deeply regret.

Iranian media has provided reassurance, stating that all nuclear facilities remain unharmed following the reported attack, with no direct impacts disclosed. However, the Israeli military has maintained silence on the matter, refraining from issuing any comments or statements regarding the situation.

Isfahan province stands as a strategic hub, housing critical infrastructure including a significant air base, a prominent missile production complex, and multiple nuclear sites. The region's importance underscores the potential gravity of any security breaches or military actions within its borders.

UN Secretary-General António Guterres warned of a“perilous escalation” between Israel and Iran during a Security Council meeting on Thursday. He emphasized the grave risk of a full-scale regional conflict, highlighting the potential devastating consequences for all parties involved.

ShareFacebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print Telegram