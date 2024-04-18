Abu Dhabi: 10-Year-Old Filipino Singing Sensation Enters America's Got Talent Semis

(MENAFN- Khaleej Times) Published: Fri 13 Aug 2021, 7:33 PM

Peter Rosalita, a little boy from Abu Dhabi with a big voice, has breezed into the semi-finals of America's Got Talent show.

The 10-year-old followed his jaw-dropping audition performance with a sensational rendition of Whitney Houston's I Have Nothing in the quarter-finals.

Peter, a Grade 5 student of Richmindale School in Abu Dhabi, owned the stage like a seasoned performer. Wearing a shining outfit, he stood still under the spotlight while singing the verses, walked in to take the centre stage with the pre-chorus and by the time Peter hit the chorus, the audience was up on their feet.

And by the end of yet another impressive performance, the little rockstar got a standing ovation from judges Simon Cowell, Sofia Vergara, Howie Mandel and Heidi Klum too.

The show-stopping act got enough public votes to ensure a berth in the semi-finals of the prestigious competition held in the US.

“I'm overwhelmed and jumping with joy! I'm through to the next round! Thank you to all who voted for me. I love you all!” Peter wrote on his social media platforms.

Later, he also wished a heavenly birthday to pop icon Whitney, who passed away in 2012.

“It was an honour for me to sing such a timeless song 'I Have Nothing' of the legendary icon Whitney Houston. Belated happy birthday in heaven,” he tweeted.

Peter is in the US accompanied by his aunt Mary Jane Villegas, who said the kid is mostly busy practicing.

...