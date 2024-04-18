Seven Drug Dealers Arrested In Six Operations - AND

(MENAFN- Jordan Times) AMMAN - The Anti-Narcotics Department (AND) on Thursday announced the arrest of seven alleged drug dealers in six drug bust operations over the past few days.

One of the main cases, Police Spokesperson Lt. Col. Amer Sartawi, occurred in Ramtha.

“We received a tip that two men in Ramtha stored a large quantity of illicit pills with the intent of selling the illegal goods in the local market and the pair were placed under surveillance,” Sartawi told The Jordan Times.

Around 500,000 pills were seized during the drug bust operation, the police official added.

Meanwhile, AND agents arrested a truck driver in Mafraq who allegedly hid a large quantity of illegal narcotics in his vehicle, according to Sartawi.

“Our officers searched the truck that is owned by an Arab national and found 120,000 illegal pills hidden in various parts of the truck,” Sartawi maintained.

Also in Mafraq, police raided an alleged drug dealer after receiving information that he“owned a large number of illegal narcotics”.

“We seized a large quantity of Hashish on him,” the police official maintained.



Police also arrested an alleged drug dealer in Karak who possessed 3,000 illegal pills and a suspect in Maan who possessed 7,000 illegal pills, according to Sartawi.

Meanwhile, police arrested a wanted dangerous suspect in Balqa after receiving a tip that he was planting illegal drugs on his property, Sartawi said.

“We raided his house and found dozens of marijuana plants,” he added.

All seven suspects were referred to the State Security Court prosecutor for further questioning and indictment, according to a statement by the Public Security Directorate.



In March, AND officials stated that approximately 23,000 drug-related cases were recorded in Jordan in 2023, involving over 35,000 individuals. Around 13,000 individuals were apprehended for drug-related trafficking or distribution cases.

AND officials stated that the seized quantities of drugs in 2023 in cooperation with the Jordan Armed Forces-Arab Army (JAF), customs, and other security agencies included 6,200 kilogrammes of hashish, 6.5 kilogrammes of heroin, around 19 million Captagon pills, 141.5 kilogrammes of cocaine, 15 kilogrammes of Joker powder, and about 70.5 kilograms of crystal meth.