Lok Sabha Elections 2024: PM Modi Calls On Young, First Time Voters To Vote In Large Numbers, '...Every Voice Matters'

- Live Mint) "As the Phase 1 polling begins, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on April 19 called on young and first time voters to vote in large numbers. He also urged voters in 102 seats across 21 States and UTs to exercise their franchise in record numbers to X, The Prime Minister wrote,“The 2024 Lok Sabha elections commence today! As 102 seats across 21 States and UTs go to the polls, I urge all those voting in these seats to exercise their franchise in record numbers. I particularly call upon the young and first time voters to vote in large numbers. After all, every vote counts and every voice matters!”Also Read: Lok Sabha elections 2024: How to vote if you don't have a voter ID?This Lok Sabha election, to be conducted from April 19 to June 1, is set to be the second longest polling exercise in the country's electoral history after the first general election, which was held over five months between September 1951 and February 1952. The last general elections in 2019 were also held in seven phases Read: Lok Sabha election 2024 Phase 1: Check out prominent candidates in THESE seats, and other detailsA total of 102 constituencies across 21 states and Union Territories will vote in the first phase today. Vote counting will be done on June 4.Also Read: Are banks closed today for Lok Sabha elections 2024 Phase 1? Check all details hereMeanwhile, the states where Lok Sabha Polls will be held in the first phase include Arunachal Pradesh (2 seats), Assam (5 seats), Bihar (4 seats), Chhattisgarh (1 seat), Madhya Pradesh (6 seats), Maharashtra (5 seats), Manipur (2 seats), Meghalaya (2), Mizoram (1 seat), Nagaland (1 seat), Rajasthan (12 seats), Sikkim (1 seat), Tamil Nadu (39 seats), Tripura (1 seat), Uttar Pradesh (8 seats), Uttarakhand (5 seats), West Bengal (3 seats), Andaman and Nicobar (1 seat), Jammu and Kashmir (1 seat), Lakshadweep (1 seat) and Puducherry (1 seat).
