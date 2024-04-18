Israeli Retaliatory Strikes Hit Iran Explosions Near Airport, Flights Diverted, Says Report

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "Israeli missiles hit a site in Iran, ABC News said citing a US official as reported by Reuters. As per Iran's Fars news agency, explosions were heard at an airport in the Iranian city of Isafahan but the cause was not immediately known. CNN reported that multiple flights were redirected due to the situation in Iranian airspace. Isfahan is home to the Iranian military's main airbase and locations related to its nuclear programme per Associated Press report, Dubai-based carriers Emirates and FlyDubai began diverting around western Iran about 4:30 am. local time. They offered no explanation, though local warnings to aviators suggested the airspace may have been closed war LIVE UpdatesThis incident comes as tensions remain high in the wider Middle East after Iran's unprecedented missile-and-drone attack on Israel. Over the weekend, Iran launched hundreds of drones and missiles in a retaliatory strike after a suspected Israeli strike on its embassy compound in Syria.

(With inputs from Reuters, Associated Press)



