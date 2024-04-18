Chinese FM Urges US To Help Enforce UNSC Resolution On Gaza Ceasefire

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUALA LUMPUR, April 18 (KUNA) -- Dismayed by the humanitarian disaster in Gaza Strip, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi said Thursday the United States should back up the efforts to implement the UN Security Council resolution on ceasefire between the Israeli occupation forces and the Palestinians.

Wang, now on a visit to Indonesia, said the UNSC resolution, adopted on March 24, must be implemented fully and unconditionally.

In press remarks following his meeting with his Indonesian counterpart Retno Marsudi in Jakarta, the Chinese minister urged Washington to pay heed to the warnings of the international community against the escalating conflict in the Middle East.

Echoing Wang's call for all parties to deescalate the conflict and exercise restraint, Marsudi voiced hope that China would use its powers as a permanent member of the UNSC to restore calm in Gaza as a prelude to the realization of the two-state solution.

She said the meeting with Wang reached an agreement on strengthening the bilateral ties and maintaining regional security and stability.

With investments in Indonesia amounting to USD 7.4 billion last year, China is Indonesia's biggest trade and investment partner, Marsudi noted.

Both countries share the desire to deepen the economic relations and promote joint investment in such areas as infrastructure, energy, transportation, petrochemicals, and food production, the Indonesia minister added.

During his stay in Jakarta, Wang held talks with Indonesia's outgoing President Joko Widodo and President-elect Prabowo Subianto to explore the possibility of economic partnerships and joint investment.

The talks with Subianto dealt also with a plan to conduct a joint military exercise, according to a statement from the Indonesian Ministry of Defense.

Wang is scheduled to lead the Chinese side at the fourth meeting of the China-Indonesia High-Level Dialogue Cooperation Mechanism due on Friday. (end)

