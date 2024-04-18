GCC Chief Underlines Gulf Response To Challenges

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, April 18 (KUNA) -- Secretary General of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) Jassem Al-Budaiwi said on Thursday it is essential to keep pushing joint Arab action forward and harness political, economic and military capabilities to address various challenges.

Al-Budaiwi made the remark while giving a lecture at Mubarak Al-Abdullah Joint Command and Staff College in the presence of several high-ranking army officers, according to a Kuwaiti Army statement.

He reviewed the crucial role of the GCC member countries amid global changes and polarizations that have contributed to cementing and solidifying the Gulf bloc, stressing that the GCC has always been keen on serving the interests of its countries and people, and promoting its strategic partnerships in all fields.

For his part, Commander of Mubarak Al-Abdullah Joint Command and Staff College Maj. Gen. Fahad Fahiman said the GCC chief's lecture is part of the college's program for students from sisterly countries. (end)

