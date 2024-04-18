(MENAFN- Dubai PR Network) Dubai sports council issued a medal to appreciate the first line of defence heroes







DUBAI:

In an outpouring gesture of gratitude, the Dubai Sports Council (DSC) will honour the hard, unrelenting work of the 'first line of defence' in the UAE.

The Dubai Sports Council has issued a special commemorative medal to recognize the special efforts put in by common people from public and private institutions and departments, including the Police, Emergency, Road and Transport Authority, Municipality, Civil Defence, Health, Ambulance Services, Airport authorities and everyone who toiled day and night to ensure the safety of the community at large during the unusual weather earlier this week.

The first line of defence have all united under one common focus of humanity and continued to strive under extreme pressure to put back Dubai as one of the top cities in the world.

The Dubai Sports Council wants to appreciate the great and tireless efforts and dedication to work by those champions on the first line of defence.

Each medal to be handed out to the participants in Dubai's upcoming sports events and representative from the first line heroes and take part in awarding the winners and participants in these events.

It is not for the first time that the Dubai Sports Council has embarked on a rather unique gesture like this one. The DSC has in the past issued special medals a couple of years back in recognition of the valuable work done by the first line of defence during the Covid-19 period.



