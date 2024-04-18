Death Toll From Israeli Aggression On Gaza Rises To 33,970 Martyrs

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Gaza: The Ministry of Health in Gaza announced on Thursday that the death toll from the ongoing Israeli occupation aggression against the Strip since Oct. 7, has risen to 33,970 martyrs in addition to 76,770 wounded, the majority of whom are women and children, while thousands are still missing under the rubble due to preventing Civil Defense crews from reaching them.

In a statement, the ministry said that the occupation forces committed seven massacres during the last 24 hours, resulting in the death of 71 civilians and the injury of 106 others.

Meanwhile, medical sources said that the occupation targeted Al Shifa Medical Complex in a severe blow to the health system in the Gaza and North Gaza regions, confirming that more than 730,000 residents of the two regions are now without real health services.

The sources stressed the urgent need for surgical field hospitals with a capacity of 200 beds, operating rooms, intensive care, laboratory, and diagnostic services to meet the needs of the population in the two affected areas.

For the 195th day, the unprecedented Israeli aggression against the Gaza Strip continues marking one of the ugliest, most deadly, and most ferocious wars in the Middle East region, causing a complete humanitarian catastrophe embodied by tens of thousands of martyrs, wounded and missing, and massive destruction of infrastructure, until the Strip has become a pile of rubble, ruins, and a large cemetery for its victims.