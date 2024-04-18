'Mozart: A Musical Sitcom' On Friday

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Day two of Qatar Philharmonic Orchestra's (QPO) 15-Year-Anniversary Festival on Friday begins with a family concert titled 'Mozart: A Musical Sitcom', a unique musical experience filled with 18th century costumes and historical characters from Mozart's lifetime performed by the Cinemoon Ensemble and special guests.

The concert will take place at Qatar National Convention Centre's (QNCC) Auditorium (3) at 4.30pm. The CineMoon Ensemble is a dynamic chamber orchestra based in Doha, and born within QPO. The ensemble was founded in 2013 by Merve Kenet-Bulun, who has been overseeing its artistic direction. Co-founder Lorena Manescu leads the ensemble as concertmaster, and maestro Giovanni Pasin the director.

From their acclaimed debut in 2013 at the Museum of Islamic Art in Doha, the CineMoon Ensemble has continuously evolved, growing increasingly versatile and popular. They have performed in numerous venues and presented in various configurations and settings, expanding to an orchestra of forty musicians in its full formation, all selected members from within the QPO.

The ensemble is renowned for regularly performing a repertoire designed to blend music, visuals, and storytelling. While its natural focus lies in film music, it is equally adept at exploring genres ranging from opera to musicals, with

The final concert to close Day 2 of the 15-Year-Anniversary Festival 'Music from the Barouqe courts' invites the audience to the Royal courts of the Renaissance era to experience works from the Baroque period of classical music. The concert will include compositions from several of Europe's most well-loved composers employed by a Baroque court such as, Bach, Händel, Lully, and Corelli. Qatar Philharmonic's Doha Baroque Ensemble, oboist German Diaz Blanco, bassoonist Daniel Hrinda, and the Qatar Concert Choir will perform alongside harpsichordist Christoph Teichner at QNCC's Auditorium (3) at 7.30pm.

The Doha Baroque Ensemble was founded in 2011 by Ines Wein and Katrin Meingast. It ́s described as the first and only ensemble of its kind in the Gulf region. These musicians are baroque music specialists and skilled in historical baroque music performance.

In partnership with the Qatar Concert Choir, the Ensemble also performs a long standing concert series titled“Baroque in Qatar”, showcasing the best of baroque music. As well as performing music of the baroque period, the Ensemble aims to develop and explore interesting and innovative areas of fusion between eastern and western musical cultures, a statement added.

