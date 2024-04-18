Relatively Hot Weather In Qatar This Weekend: Meteorology Department

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula Online

Doha, Qatar: After three days of moderate to heavy rains in various areas of the country, the Meteorology Department's (QMD) 'weather forecast for the weekend' stated that Qatar will experience a rather hot Friday and Saturday.

The weather in Qatar tomorrow, Friday, is misty to foggy early morning, and moderate to relatively hot during the day. The wind is expected to blow northwesterly to northeasterly at 5 to 15 knots, with a wave height of between 1 and 3 feet.

On Saturday, the weather will be hazy to misty at first and moderate to relatively hot during the day. The wind will also blow northwesterly to northeasterly at 5 to 15 knots, with a wave height of between 1 and 3 feet.

The public can enjoy maritime activities, according to Abdulrahman Al Suwaidi, QMD weather forecaster.

The temperatures are expected to range between 24°C and 34°C on Friday, and between 25°C and 33°C on Saturday in most parts of Qatar.

QMD advises the public to stay updated on weather updates through official sources or the Q Weather app.