Career Mosaic Launches UG India Tour 2024: Connecting Indian Students With Global Education Opportunities

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) New Delhi, 18th April 2024: - Career Mosaic, India & Asia\'s largest international student recruiter and a trusted partner to over 300 top-tier American universities, is proud to announce the commencement of its highly anticipated Undergrad India Tour 2024 across various cities of North India. The tour aims to connect Indian students with renowned undergrad U.S universities and provide them with valuable insights into international higher education opportunities and career pathways.



The Undergrad India Tour 2024 will feature representatives from prestigious universities, including University of North Carolina - Greensboro, Middle Georgia State University, Worcester Polytechnic Institute, Webster University, San Jose State University, California State University Long Beach, Central Michigan University, University of Tulsa, Kent State University, Illinois Institute of Technology -Chicago, Mercy University, Iowa State University and Middle Tennessee State University,



The tour will visit several high schools in key academic hubs of North India such as Delhi NCR, Mussoorie, Dehradun, Mohali, and Chandigarh. Participating high schools include Modern School Faridabad and Modern Highschool Vasant Vihar, GD Goenka Signature School, GD Goenka World School, Hampton Court School, Mussoorie International School, St. Joseph\'s Academy, Vantage Hall School, The Asian School, Ecole Global International Girls School, Learning Paths, Chitkara International School, Carmel Convent, and OP Bansal.



\"India is a large and diverse market, and with thousands of students aspiring to study abroad, it is imperative that we act as a bridge between students and universities. Undergraduate enrollment in a top study destination such as the USA is at an all-time high. Direct personal interaction opportunity is essential for students\' success. This April, we are focusing on North India via our Undergrad tour titled \"Northern Horizons\". Cities and schools are all handpicked for this tour\" said Manisha Zaveri, Joint Managing Director, Career Mosaic.



\"According to the Open Doors Report 2023, undergraduate enrollment for the USA from India in the academic year 2022/23 was around 20.3 million, which is 35%, numbering an all-time high of 268,923 students. We aim to support aspirants from Delhi NCR, Dehradun, Mussoorie, and Chandigarh by bringing top universities to their doorstep,\" she added



\"We firmly believe that early exposure to international education opportunities is crucial for students to make informed decisions about their academic future,\" Brian Lim, Director, International Programs and Admissions Enrollment Management, Mercy University added.



The tour aims to provide students with information about study abroad opportunities in the USA, scholarships available, career pathways and application processes. Career Mosaic will also facilitate interactions between senior foreign representatives of participating universities and directors and counsellors of high schools over the nuances of upcoming in demand new age careers, profile development in aspiring students and the ways to match the right student to the right universities. The tour will also highlight scholarships, co-op opportunities, internships, career building services and student support that the University offers.



About Career Mosaic



Career Mosaic is a prominent international student recruitment company and one of the largest B2B platforms in Asia for processing university applications for the US, with a presence in Middle East, Southeast Asia, Africa, Europe, Central Asia, and 45 other countries. Career Mosaic represents over 300 US universities and over 900 universities across the globe. Career Mosaic\'s innovative tech platform, UniCentre serves as a comprehensive tool supporting agency partners and counselors in facilitating students\' journeys. They are the only student recruitment firm in India to send validated English Language proficiency test scores for admission to US universities. Career Mosaic, a pioneer in student recruitment consultancy, is committed to excellence and innovation in the field, underscoring its dedication to shaping the future of recruitment.

User :- Ankita Monalisha

Email :...