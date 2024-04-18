Metallica lead singer uses Motorhead legend`s ashes for tattoo

(MENAFN) James Hetfield, the co-founder and frontman of Metallica, has unveiled a poignant tribute to the late metal legend Lemmy Kilmister of Motorhead: a new tattoo featuring the actual remains of the iconic rocker. In a heartfelt Instagram post shared on Metallica's official account, Hetfield showcased his new ace-of-spades tattoo etched on his middle finger, expressing gratitude to Lemmy as a source of inspiration for Metallica's success.



The tattoo, crafted by renowned tattoo artist Corey Miller, holds special significance as it incorporates black ink mixed with a small amount of Lemmy's cremation ashes, which Hetfield revealed were given to him following Lemmy's passing from cancer in 2015 at the age of 70. In his post, Hetfield emphasized that the tattoo allows Lemmy to continue his rebellious spirit and defiance against the world.



Lemmy, often affectionately referred to simply as Lemmy, left an indelible mark on the world of rock music as the founder of Motorhead in 1975. With Motorhead, he released a prolific catalog of 22 albums, featuring some of the most iconic metal anthems of the era, including "Ace of Spades," "Overkill," and "Killed by Death."



The influence of Motorhead's raw and powerful sound reverberated throughout the metal community, inspiring countless bands, including Metallica. Members of Metallica have frequently acknowledged Lemmy and Motorhead's impact on their own musical style and ethos.



Lemmy's untimely death sent shockwaves through the music world, prompting an outpouring of tributes from fellow musicians and fans alike. Hetfield, in particular, hailed Lemmy as a "godfather" of heavy metal, underscoring the profound respect and admiration that the rock icon commanded within the industry.



Through his tattoo homage, Hetfield pays homage to Lemmy's enduring legacy, ensuring that the spirit of the legendary rocker continues to soar alongside Metallica's own musical journey.



The gesture serves as a poignant reminder of the lasting impact that Lemmy and Motorhead have had on the world of rock and metal music.

