American Congress announces Palestinian motto as ‘anti-Sematic’

(MENAFN) In a significant move, the United States House of Representatives voted on Wednesday to denounce the chant "from the river to the sea, Palestine will be free" as hate speech. The slogan, originating from the 1960s, advocates for the establishment of a Palestinian state spanning from the Jordan River to the Mediterranean Sea. However, Israel contends that this call implicitly denies its right to exist in the same territory.



Congressman Josh Gottheimer, one of the sponsors of the resolution, emphasized the resolution's stance on the slogan's anti-Semitic nature, asserting that it advocates for the complete eradication of the Jewish, democratic state of Israel and the annihilation of the Jewish people. Gottheimer, alongside New York Republican Anthony D’Esposito and Florida Democrat Jared Moskowitz, underscored Congress's responsibility to condemn divisive and dehumanizing chants while combatting prejudice and hate.



The resolution garnered significant support, with 377 votes in favor and only 44 opposed.



Notably, Republican Thomas Massie of Kentucky was the sole dissenting vote, citing constitutional grounds. The remaining 43 nays primarily came from the "progressive" faction of the Democrats.



However, the resolution's passage has sparked debate surrounding free speech, as the first amendment of the United States Constitution prohibits Congress from enacting laws restricting freedom of speech, press, or assembly. With the absence of "hate speech" laws in the United States, the resolution raises questions about the boundaries of government intervention in speech deemed offensive or discriminatory.



Furthermore, the resolution's timing amidst the recent escalation of the Israeli-Palestinian conflict underscores the political complexities at play, particularly for the ruling Democrats.



Balancing support from both liberal Jewish constituents and Muslim immigrants, the Democrats face challenges navigating the domestic implications of the ongoing conflict.



The House's condemnation of the Palestinian slogan reflects broader discussions surrounding the boundaries of free speech, hate speech, and the role of government intervention in combating discrimination. As the debate unfolds, stakeholders across the political spectrum are grappling with the delicate balance between protecting free expression and addressing instances of bigotry and prejudice.

