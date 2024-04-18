IFS’ biggest partner and customer event – IFS Connect Middle East returns

(MENAFN- OAK Consulting) Dubai, United Arab Emirates, April 18, 2024: IFS, the global cloud enterprise software company, has announced the second edition of IFS Connect Middle East today to showcase IFS’ technology innovation and customer value in the region. The event will be held on the 6th of May, 2024 at the Hilton Riyadh Hotel & Residences in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia with the central theme - ‘Unlock Business Value: Productivity, Predictability and Agility’.

The event will highlight IFS’ commitment to helping organizations resolve their productivity, predictability and agility issues and how they can ‘unlock business value with Cloud and AI’ throughout businesses. Additionally, IFS Connect will showcase its cutting-edge technologies including IFS.ai which is the company’s flagship AI solution in an industrial setting, as well as IFS Cloud, it’s composable enterprise software among others.

Speaking on the event, Mehmood Khan, Managing Director – MENA, IFS said, “Our flagship event, IFS Connect Middle East exhibits IFS’ dedication to expanding and strengthening our relations with partners and customers in the region. The event will enable key industrial players and partners to gain meaningful insights into the latest IFS offerings and an opportunity to network and share knowledge”.

Global and regional IFS executives will be present at the event delivering keynote speeches and sharing deep insights into how IFS solutions are breaking down data and functional silos across industries and increasing business value. A fireside chat with IFS Executive - Simon Niesler will explore the power and challenges of AI and how customer insights are shaping IFS’ products and services strategies.

Attendees can explore the exhibition stands where they can get first-hand experience of IFS solutions such as IFS Cloud, IFS.ai, IFS ERP, IFS EAM, IFS Assyt and interact with industry experts. Regional customers from diverse industries including telecom, aerospace & defence, manufacturing and key partners will be attending the event.

IFS Connect is taking place in IFS’s key markets across the world, providing a market-level view of industry trends, business and product updates, and thought leadership to its customers, prospects, and partners.





