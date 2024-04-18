White House to triple tariffs on Chinese steel and aluminum imports, citing unfair competition

(MENAFN) In a move aimed at addressing what it perceives as unfair competition detrimental to American workers, the White House announced on Wednesday its intention to triple customs duties on Chinese steel and aluminum imports. The decision comes just six months ahead of the presidential elections, underlining its significance within the broader political context. The White House attributed this decision to China's policies and support for its steel and aluminum industries, citing concerns about the impact on American workers.



President Joe Biden, who is actively campaigning for re-election in November, directed the US Trade Representative to explore increasing customs duties on a portion of Chinese steel and aluminum imports. Currently averaging at 7.5 percent, these tariffs could potentially be raised threefold. The move underscores the administration's commitment to addressing what it perceives as unfair trade practices and protecting domestic industries from external competition.



Additionally, the White House announced plans for the US Trade Representative Office to launch an investigation into China's practices in sectors such as shipbuilding, maritime transport, and logistics. This response follows requests from various union bodies within these industries, which have raised concerns about what they describe as China's aggressive and intrusive policies. The investigation seeks to scrutinize China's activities and assess whether they constitute unfair practices that warrant regulatory action.



Of particular emphasis is the significance of steel within the national shipbuilding industry, with the White House highlighting its essential role in supporting domestic manufacturing capabilities. This acknowledgment underscores the broader strategic importance of maintaining a robust and competitive industrial base, particularly within sectors critical to national security and economic stability. Overall, the White House's actions reflect a concerted effort to address perceived challenges posed by Chinese trade practices and safeguard the interests of American workers and industries.

