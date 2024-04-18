Esha Gupta SEXY Photos: Actress Drops Pictures In HOT Cleavage-Revealing Tube Top That Takes Internet By Storm

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Bollywood actress Esha Gupta is breaking the internet with her stunning photographs from her most recent raunchy photoshoot.

The 38-year-old actress shared a series of sizzling photos showcasing her gorgeous cleavage and toned body.

She looked stunning as she made sensual postures in a pastel neon green jumpsuit which came with a matching strapless top.

To complete the look, Esha kept her hair open and wore minimal makeup and a heart pendant around her neck.

Sharing the pictures she just wrote, "Hi" and then tagged the outfit designer, her stylist, and gave credits to the photographer.

Her last picture was that of her dark green coloured footwear that came with heavy and detailed working.

