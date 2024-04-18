Emirates' New Initiative To Promote Emirati Talents

(MENAFN- Bangladesh Monitor)

Emirates has announced new movements in its commercial teams across Europe, Africa, and East Asia. The new rotations will position emerging UAE National talent in some of the Emirates' key markets.

Adnan Kazim, Deputy President, and Chief Commercial Officer at Emirates said,“We take pride in developing exceptional Emirati talent within our workforce and are committed to supporting their career progression and advancing their leadership capabilities.”

Emirates' commercial team members assuming new roles, effective immediately, include Mohammed Alqassim as Country Manager Cambodia; Ahmad Tamim as Country Manager Cyprus; Adnan Almarzooqi as Country Manager Ivory Coast; Mohamed Taher, Manager Uganda; Sultan Alriyami, Area Manager Hong Kong; Nasser Bahlooq as Manager Taiwan.

Through its commercial outstation program, Emirates strategically cultivates opportunities for UAE Nationals to expand their skill sets and expertise across various roles. The program also aims to support the professional growth of the airline's Emirati workforce while also enabling them to build meaningful and long-term connections with business partners and stakeholders across its network.