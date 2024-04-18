Police Starts Investigation After Man Dies In North Kashmir's Sopore

(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Srinagar- A man from Sopore area of North Kashmir was found dead at his residence on Thursday following which investigation was started.
Quoting an official, news agency Kashmir Scroll reported that a man identified as Naseer Ahmad Tantray son of Razak Tantray, resident of Green town Sopore was brought to SDH Sopore in unconscious condition, where doctors declared him brought dead.ADVERTISEMENT
Meanwhile proceedings u/s 174 have been initiated and further investigation has been taken.
Follow this link to join our WhatsApp group : Join Now
|
Be Part of Quality Journalism
|
|
Quality journalism takes a lot of time, money and hard work to produce and despite all the hardships we still do it. Our reporters and editors are working overtime in Kashmir and beyond to cover what you care about, break big stories, and expose injustices that can change lives. Today more people are reading Kashmir Observer than ever, but only a handful are paying while advertising revenues are falling fast.
| ACT NOW
| MONTHLY
| Rs 100
|
|
|
|
| YEARLY
| Rs 1000
|
|
|
|
| LIFETIME
| Rs 10000
|
|
|
|
CLICK FOR DETAILS
Read Also American Tourist Dies In Sonamarg Minor Dies, Another Injured After Falling From House In North Kashmir's Bandipora
MENAFN18042024000215011059ID1108109294
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.