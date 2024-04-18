Qatar Urges World To Play Role To End Gaza War

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) Irfan Bukhari |The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs H E Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al Thani has said that Qatar had clearly warned, since the beginning of the events on October 7, of the expansion of the circle of conflicts (in the region) and its direct relationship to the escalation and war on the Gaza Strip.

Pointing out the differing international positions regrading the situation in Gaza and the double standards of some counties in evaluating conflicts, he called on the international community to ensure that the standards be unified and applied on everyone, rather than being classified on the basis of identity of the aggressor and the victim.

Addressing a joint press conference with Prime Minister of Romania H E Marcel Ciolacu in Doha yesterday, he called on the international community to assume its responsibilities and work to stop this war as well as the continuous targeting and killing of the Palestinian people in this manner, in addition to the policy of siege and starvation against them, and the use of humanitarian aid as a tool for political exploitation.

Earlier, the Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs held an official discussion session with the Romanian Prime Minister. They discussed relations between the two countries and ways to support and enhance them.

They also discussed developments in the region and ways for de-escalation and calm, particularly in ending the war in the Gaza Strip.

In the media briefing, the Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs condemned the targeting and killing of civilians, the continuation of the collective punishment policy followed by Israel towards the Palestinian people in the Gaza Strip, and the ongoing escalation in the West Bank.

He said there will be no permanent solution or sustainable peace without the establishment of a Palestinian State with East Jerusalem as its capital, on the borders of June 4, 1967, in accordance with the resolutions of international legitimacy and the Arab Peace Initiative.

Regarding ceasefire negotiations and the release of hostages, he said that the negotiations are going through a sensitive phase and some faltering, indicating that the negotiations unfortunately range between moving forward and faltering.

“Qatar is making efforts to address this matter and move forward to put an end to the suffering of the Palestinian people and recover the hostages at the same time,” he added.

On Qatari-Romanian relations, he said:“They are characterised by trust and keenness to exchange views on various issues in the Middle East and Europe. During the past few years, the two countries signed a host of agreements in several fields, including youth, sports, economy, health, medicine, culture, trade, industry, education and cooperation.”

He added that a memorandum of understanding was signed yesterday regarding livestock and food security, which embodies the ambitions of the two countries to strengthen and develop relations to broader horizons.

Ciolacu said his visit to Doha sends a strong message indicating that his country stands alongside Qatar, the US and partners in the European Union to support peace efforts and restore security in the Middle East.

He stressed the need for all countries to adopt a balanced stance and work to encourage dialogue and restraint to avoid dangerous events in the region, and for diplomacy and dialogue to be stronger than weapons.

He hailed the role of Qatari mediation over the years in dealing with complex international files, which contributed to reducing the escalation in and outside the region, emphasising Romania's readiness to join relevant regional and international efforts to become part of a constructive solution, in order to avoid expanding the conflict in the Middle East.

The Prime Minister of Romania expressed appreciation for Qatar's efforts, which demonstrated its important role in the region, especially regarding the release of hostages in the Gaza Strip, including Romanian citizens.

He also expressed his hope that Romania would be the gateway to Qatari investment in the European Union, and that such cooperation would continue for the benefit of the two friendly countries and their peoples.