PM Modi Appreciates Tejasvi Surya’S Endeavour To Train Young Minds

MENAFN - IANS) Bengaluru, April 1 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi has appreciated the endeavour of Bengaluru South BJP MP Tejasvi Surya, who is also BJP National Yuva Morcha President, to train the young minds during this summer season through fun and learning.

Taking to social media X on Tuesday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said,“Wishing all my young friends a wonderful experience and a happy holiday. As I said in last Sunday's 'Mann Ki Baat', the summer holidays provide a great opportunity to enjoy, learn and grow. Such efforts are great in this endeavour .”

Earlier, Tejasvi Surya had shared a post on his X account celebrating the inauguration of the summer camp online with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's message on the 'Mann Ki Baat' radio programme.

Surya said:“We've kick-started a week-long Bengaluru South Summer Camp for children aged between 8-14 years in 10 centres across the constituency. With sessions in yoga and meditation, Gita recitation, dance fitness, self-defense and drawing, about 2,500 young minds are picking up an additional skill during these holidays through these activities. This is in line with PM Shri Narendra Modi Ji's Mann Ki Baat message, where he nudged children to mix fun and learning this summer.”

Surya has also shared some glimpses from his visit and interaction with the children at the summer camp.

The Prime Minister, addressing people in the 120th Episode of 'Mann Ki Baat', shared a special message on summer vacation and water conservation.

PM Modi also emphasised the importance of utilising summer vacations productively.

He said: "When exams approach, I discuss them through 'Pariksha Pe Charcha'. Now that exams have started, summer vacations are also around the corner. Children eagerly wait for this time. The long summer days offer many opportunities for them to engage in various activities. This is a great time to explore a new hobby. Today, there is no shortage of platforms where they can learn new skills."

"This vacation is also an opportunity to participate in community service. I urge people to share activities organised by institutions using #MyHoliday so that children and parents can become aware of such initiatives. Today, I will also discuss a special 'Mera Bharat' calendar designed for summer vacations. Through this study tour, you can learn how Jan Aushadhi Kendras function, gain a unique experience by visiting border villages, and participate in a padyatra on Ambedkar Jayanti to spread awareness about constitutional values. Share your experiences using #HolidayMemories."