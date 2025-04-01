Tamil Nadu BJP Slams A. Raja's 'Inflammatory' Comments Against Tamil People

MENAFN - IANS) Chennai, April 1 (IANS) Tamil Nadu BJP spokesperson and senior leader ANS Prasad has charged that the recent statements made by DMK MP A. Raja are highly condemnable, as they attempt to belittle the spiritual beliefs and practices of the Tamil people, deliberately creating a rift between communities.

He said that Raja's comments are not only hurtful but also divisive, aiming to polarise people along communal lines. The senior BJP leader said,“By asserting that wearing a sacred mark (pottu) and carrying a rosary (kayiru) are characteristics of 'sanghis' (a term used to describe right-wing Hindus), Raja has made a blatant attempt to misrepresent Hindu traditions and practices. His statement is a gross misrepresentation of the Hindu community's beliefs and values.”

Prasad said that furthermore, Raja's comments are an affront to the democratic principles of the nation, which guarantee the freedom to practise one's faith without fear of retribution or ridicule. His statements are a clear example of hate speech, aimed at denigrating a particular community and its beliefs, ANS Prasad said. The BJP leader called upon Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin to take immediate action against Raja's 'inflammatory' comments.

Stalin's family, including his wife Durga Stalin, are known to be devout Hindus, and it is essential that they condemn Raja's statements and reassure the Hindu community that their beliefs will be respected and protected, Prasad said.

He said that the DMK's leadership has consistently demonstrated a lack of understanding and respect for Hindu traditions and practices. This is evident in their attempts to undermine Hindu festivals, customs, and institutions. The DMK's anti-Hindu agenda is a threat to the social fabric of Tamil Nadu, the BJP leader said.

ANS Prasad said that it is essential that the people of the state reject such divisive politics and demand that their leaders respect and protect the rights of all communities.“We must promote respect, tolerance, and understanding, rather than hatred and division,” the BJP leader said.

Prasad said that Raja's actions are a clear example of hate speech, aimed at denigrating a particular community and its beliefs. It is imperative that Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin takes immediate action against Raja's inflammatory comments, he said.

The BJP leader said that Stalin must condemn Raja's statements and reassure the Hindu community that their beliefs will be respected and protected.

ANS Prasad said,“Furthermore, Raja's actions are a threat to the social fabric of Tamil Nadu, promoting a culture of intolerance and hatred. It is essential that the people of Tamil Nadu reject such divisive politics and demand that their leaders respect and protect the rights of all communities.”

Raja's presence in Tamil Nadu is a menace to the state's peace and harmony, and he must be expelled from the state immediately. Additionally, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin must expel Raja from the DMK party with immediate effect, he said.