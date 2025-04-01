MP Sends Minister-Led Team To Gujarat Explosion Site, Ex-Gratia Announced

MENAFN - IANS) Bhopal, April 1 (IANS) In the wake of the devastating explosion at a firecracker factory in Deesa of Banaskantha district, Gujarat, which claimed several human lives, the Madhya Pradesh government has declared financial support for the affected families.

An ex-gratia amount of Rs. 2 lakh will be granted to the next of kin of the deceased, while injured workers will receive Rs. 50,000 each.

As all the deceased workers in the incident reportedly belonged to Madhya Pradesh, and the blast was so severe that victims were dismembered, a team of administrative officials led by Nagar Singh Chouhan-a cabinet colleague of Chief Minister Mohan Yadav-has been dispatched to the site in Banaskantha to oversee relief efforts. Reports said that as many as 20 individuals are feared dead in this devastating incident that occurred in a firecracker factory.

Chief Minister Yadav said in a statement that the Minister for Scheduled Caste Welfare, Nagar Singh Chauhan, along with police and administrative personnel, has been sent to coordinate relief measures.

The Chief Minister expressed the government's unwavering support for the affected families during this difficult time and assured them of all possible assistance to alleviate their suffering.

“Every necessary step will be taken to support the victims,” he stated.

Relatives of the deceased have been sent to Gujarat alongside a team from the district administration, which includes the deputy superintendent of police, an additional collector, and two tehsildars (revenue officials), a government official said.

The incident, involving worker fatalities caused by the fire and explosion at the firecracker storage unit in Deesa, compounded by the collapse of a slab, has left a profound impact, Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel wrote on his X handle.

He also directed the administration to ensure prompt and proper medical care for the injured.

Furthermore, the state government has pledged Rs. 4 lakh for the families of the deceased and Rs. 50,000 for the injured.